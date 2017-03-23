World Water Day
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of Wormore
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. more
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 20more
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Ocmore
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip Janumore
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/more
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fismore
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rumore
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shomore
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N.more
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, Aumore
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festimore
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30,more
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near themore
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudanmore
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream fmore
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivmore
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland Ocmore
精选图集
