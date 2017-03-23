The child jockeys of camel racing
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, ride their mounts as they prepare to compete in the International Camel Ramore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts at the starting line during the opening of the Intmore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Race coordinators examine the camels of jockeys, most of whom are children, at the starting line during the opmore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Salem, a 6-year-old jockey, is hugged by his father after winning the first round during the opening of the Inmore
A child jockey competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Saramore
Fahad, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarmore
Ahmed, a 10-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarmore
A child jockey, competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarmore
Yousef, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarmore
Ayman, an 11-year-old jockey, kisses his camel near the starting line during the opening of the International more
Hashem, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Samore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the International Camel Racing festival at more
Faysal (L), a 7-year-old jockey, walks with his brother Amin during the opening of the International Camel Racmore
