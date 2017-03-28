China from above
A view shows newly harvested red chilis spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecturmore
Cherry blossoms along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province. China Daily/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Ganmore
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a pandamore
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on thmore
An outdoor feast in Yangji village of Guangzhou city, Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also calmore
A salt lake separated by a road shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Provinmore
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinmore
An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festimore
An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province. more
Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanximore
Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practimore
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REmore
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guamore
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial more
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long nmore
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stmore
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiangmore
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/more
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province. REUTERS/Stringmore
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu more
Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer
