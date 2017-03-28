Helping amputee animals walk again
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Caremore
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Camore
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their famore
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campanmore
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her pmore
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat whomore
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, simore
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine more
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campmore
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legmore
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a frmore
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine more
