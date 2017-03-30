The art of the selfie
Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground stationmore
Syrian refugees take selfies moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2more
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raimore
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Relmore
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university former hemore
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balmore
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn bomore
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea during gymnastics trainmore
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outsidemore
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May more
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race more
Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Gmore
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica take selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAmore
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, more
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by then-Republican premore
Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. more
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the amore
Models take selfie with mobile phones during the parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 cmore
A local youth takes a selfie in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in St George's indoor market in Belfast, Nomore
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cmore
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough ofmore
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in frmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italmore
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney Aumore
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago,more
下一个
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.