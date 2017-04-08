Cherry blossoms of Japan
Baseball players work out underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women wearing kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wearing wigs symbolizing cherry blossoms toast together as they have a picnic underneath cherry trees amore
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple poses for a photo with blooming cherry blossom trees in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People take pictures of a cat sitting in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men walk underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman takes a selfie in front of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor takes pictures of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor takes pictures with a mobile phone of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Katmore
A cat is seen in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A bird perches among blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
