Cherry blossoms of Japan

Baseball players work out underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Women wearing kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
People wearing wigs symbolizing cherry blossoms toast together as they have a picnic underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A couple poses for a photo with blooming cherry blossom trees in Kyoto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
People walk underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
People take pictures of a cat sitting in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Men walk underneath blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 星期日
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 星期日
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 星期日
A woman takes a selfie in front of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 星期日
A visitor takes pictures of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A visitor takes pictures with a mobile phone of blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A cat is seen in a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
A woman takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
A bird perches among blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
