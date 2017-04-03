Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Fomore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard more
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Momore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard more
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molmore
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard more
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Momore
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molmore
下一个
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.