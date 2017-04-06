Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, tmore
A transgender woman waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the domore
A military office exams young men during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area more
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, (C), lines up with young men to speak to officers during an army draft held at a schoomore
A military officer puts tape on the arm of a transgender woman during an army draft held at a school in Klong more
A transgender woman puts on make up as she waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school inmore
A young man reacts after being exempted from military service during an army draft held at a school in Klong Tmore
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, thmore
A man pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the docksimore
A man is examined during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTmore
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, rides on a motorcycle with her friends after an army draft at Klong Toey, the docksidemore
Kanphitcha Sungsuk holds up a picture of herself as a young boy after an army draft at her home near Klong Toemore
Kanphitcha Sungsuk uses her mobile phone with her friends after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, themore
Kanphitcha Sungsuk works after an army draft at her shop near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. Rmore
