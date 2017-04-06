版本:
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A transgender woman waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A transgender woman waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military office exams young men during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A military office exams young men during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, (C), lines up with young men to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, (C), lines up with young men to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military officer puts tape on the arm of a transgender woman during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A military officer puts tape on the arm of a transgender woman during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A transgender woman puts on make up as she waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A transgender woman puts on make up as she waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A young man reacts after being exempted from military service during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A young man reacts after being exempted from military service during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A man pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man is examined during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
A man is examined during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, rides on a motorcycle with her friends after an army draft at Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, rides on a motorcycle with her friends after an army draft at Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk holds up a picture of herself as a young boy after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk holds up a picture of herself as a young boy after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk uses her mobile phone with her friends after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk uses her mobile phone with her friends after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk works after an army draft at her shop near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2017年 4月 6日
Kanphitcha Sungsuk works after an army draft at her shop near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
