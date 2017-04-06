Off to the Grand National races
Ryan Day on Runswick Royal (L) wins the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Jason Cairnmore
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two (L) wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase ahead of Paddy Brennan on Cue Card. REUTERS/Jamore
Katie Walsh is unseated from Distime during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Phmore
A racegoer during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Racegoers read the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
General view during the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic
General view as a bookmaker counts money during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
Dineur ridden by James King (R) before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase.more
Racegoer celebrates a win during the festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
A racegoer reads the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Dineur ridden by James King before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUmore
James King celebrates winning the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase on Dineur. REUTERS/Andrewmore
Poole Master ridden by Mr D Edwards during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Andmore
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
General view during the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
下一个
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.