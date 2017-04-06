版本:
The future of space

An interior view of the Blue Origin Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Blue Origin has not started selling tickets or set prices for its 11-minute space rides aboard its six-passenger, gumdrop-shaped capsule, known as New Shepard. The reusable rocket and capsule is designed to carry passengers to an altitude of more than 100 miles (62 km) above the planet so they can experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of Earth set against the blackness of space. Unmanned test flights have been underway since 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Members of the media tour the Blue Origin Crew Capsule mockup and New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The passenger capsule sports six reclined seats, each with its own large window. The scorched New Shepard booster rocket was retired in October after five flights. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
A concept portrayal of China's Mars rover and lander released by lunar probe and space project center of Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence. China plays to sent the rover, designed to explore the Mars surface for three months, in mid-2020, state media said, the latest aim of China's ambitious space program. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 8月 24日 星期三
The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) expandable space habitat technology is displayed during a media briefing in Las Vegas January 16, 2013. The prototype habitat is made of impact-resistant, Kevlar-like materials and flexible layers of fabric. NASA is interested in using expandable habitats as living quarters for crew members in its future plans for three-year trips to and from Mars. The lightweight habitats could save millions of dollars in launch costs compared with metal modules. They may also offer better radiation protection for astronauts. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft which will travel to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and bring a sample back to Earth for study into the origins of life. NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 8月 18日 星期四
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) 70-metric-ton configuration, NASA's new heavy-lift rocket, designed to fly astronauts to the moon, asteroids and eventually to Mars, is seen launching to space in this undated artist's rendering released August 2, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/MSFC/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 8月 28日 星期四
An undated artist's concept shows the test vehicle for NASA's Low-Density Supersonic Decelerator (LDSD), a helium balloon carrying an experimental saucer-shaped NASA spacecraft designed to test landing technologies for future Mars missions. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 星期二
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor, part of NASA's deep-space launcher project, undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A prototype of a free-flying space robot equipped with a smartphone, known as Smart SPHERES (Synchronized Position Hold, Engage, Reorient Experimental Satellites), is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
The Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) Dream Chaser flight vehicle, a privately owned prototype space plane, is readied for 60 mph tow tests at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Ken Ulbrich/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 10月 30日 星期三
The Sunshield test unit to be used on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is stacked and expanded at a cleanroom in the Northrop Grumman facility in Redondo Beach, California. The Sunshield separates the observatory into a warm sun-facing side and a cold side where the sunshine is blocked from interfering with the sensitive infrared instruments. REUTERS/NASA/Chris Gunn/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesuit check tests conducted at the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on June 13, 2013. The Orion crew module will serve as both transport and a home to astronauts during future long-duration missions to an asteroid, Mars and other destinations throughout our solar system. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 6月 25日 星期二
NASA's new Earth-bound rover, GROVER, which stands for both Greenland Rover and Goddard Remotely Operated Vehicle for Exploration and Research, in Summit Camp, the highest spot in Greenland, is shown in this May 10, 2013 release. GROVER is an autonomous, solar-operated robot that carries a ground-penetrating radar to examine the layers of Greenland's ice sheet. Its findings will help scientists understand how the massive ice sheet gains and loses ice. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 5月 11日 星期六
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 5月 6日 星期三
In this artist's concept, the Cassini spacecraft makes a close pass by Saturn's moon Enceladus to study plumes from geysers that erupt from giant fissures in the moon's southern polar region. REUTERS/NASA/Karl Kofoed

Reuters / 2008年 11月 27日 星期四
Chirold Epp (in blue shirt), Johnson Space Center Project Manager for ALHAT, speaks to members of the media while showing off the Morpheus prototype lander, part of the Lunar Catalyst program to develop lunar landers, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 1月 28日 星期二
NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft is pictured orbiting near the surface of the moon, in this artist's illustration released August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dana Berry/NASA Ames/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 9月 5日 星期四
Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 5月 31日 星期六
The X-51A Waverider, an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph, in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / 2012年 8月 14日 星期二
A SpaceX upgraded Falcon 9 rocket undergoes launch preparations at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2013年 9月 28日 星期六
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 4月 26日 星期五
Volker Maiwald (L), executive officer and habitat engineer and Hans van Ot Woud, a mapping researcher and the health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, return to the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert, March 3, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the feasibility of a human exploration of Mars and uses the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together developing field tactics and studying the terrain. All outdoor exploration is done wearing spacesuits and carrying air supply packs and crews live together in a small communication base with limited amounts of electricity, food, oxygen and water. Everything needed to survive must be produced, fixed and replaced on site. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2013年 3月 9日 星期六
Robonaut 2 is shown in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space, January 2, 2013. Robonaut is a testbed for exploring new robotic capabilities in space, and its form and dexterity allow it to use the same tools and control panels as its human counterparts do aboard the station. REUTER/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 1月 8日 星期二
An artist's concept of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory spacecraft approaching Mars. The Curiosity rover is safely tucked inside the spacecraft's aeroshell. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 8月 4日 星期六
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2012年 6月 17日 星期日
Physicist Daniel Schildhammer wears the Aouda.X spacesuit simulator during a field test of Oesterreichisches Weltraum Forum (Austrian space forum) inside the Eisriesenhoehle (giant ice cave) at Dachstein mountain near the village of Obertraun April 28, 2012. The Aouda.X is a spacesuit simulator for manned missions to Mars, which is being developed under the Mars Analog Research Program PolAres and allows to simulate environmental conditions, a real space suit would be faced on Mars. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / 2012年 4月 28日 星期六
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / 2007年 6月 14日 星期四
Argentine aerospace engineer Pablo de Leon, a NASA team member, collects samples as he tests a space suit designed for possible use in Mars at Argentina's Marambio base in Antarctica, March 13, 2011. The NDX-1 space suit, designed by De Leon, endured frigid temperatures and winds of more than 47 mph (75 kph) as researchers tried out techniques for collecting soil samples on Mars.The $100,000 prototype suit, created with NASA funds, is made out of more than 350 materials, including tough honeycomb Kevlar and carbon fibers to reduce its weight without losing resistance. REUTERS/Nasa/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 3月 22日 星期二
