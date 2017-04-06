The future of space
An interior view of the Blue Origin Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colormore
Members of the media tour the Blue Origin Crew Capsule mockup and New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Spacemore
A concept portrayal of China's Mars rover and lander released by lunar probe and space project center of Chinemore
The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) expandable space habitat technology is displayed during a media more
The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecrmore
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) 70-metric-ton configuration, NASA's new heavy-lift rocket, designed to fly asmore
An undated artist's concept shows the test vehicle for NASA's Low-Density Supersonic Decelerator (LDSD), a helmore
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor, part of NASA's deep-space launcher project, umore
A prototype of a free-flying space robot equipped with a smartphone, known as Smart SPHERES (Synchronized Posimore
The Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) Dream Chaser flight vehicle, a privately owned prototype space plane, is rmore
The Sunshield test unit to be used on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is stacked and expanded at a cleanroommore
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShmore
NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesumore
NASA's new Earth-bound rover, GROVER, which stands for both Greenland Rover and Goddard Remotely Operated Vehimore
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Airmore
In this artist's concept, the Cassini spacecraft makes a close pass by Saturn's moon Enceladus to study plumesmore
Chirold Epp (in blue shirt), Johnson Space Center Project Manager for ALHAT, speaks to members of the media whmore
NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft is pictured orbiting near the surfacemore
Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this unmore
The X-51A Waverider, an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph, in flight. REUTERS/US Air Fmore
A SpaceX upgraded Falcon 9 rocket undergoes launch preparations at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California Sepmore
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/more
Volker Maiwald (L), executive officer and habitat engineer and Hans van Ot Woud, a mapping researcher and the more
Robonaut 2 is shown in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the more
An artist's concept of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory spacecraft approaching Mars. The Curiosity rover is safemore
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
Physicist Daniel Schildhammer wears the Aouda.X spacesuit simulator during a field test of Oesterreichisches Wmore
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessnemore
Argentine aerospace engineer Pablo de Leon, a NASA team member, collects samples as he tests a space suit desimore
下一个
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.