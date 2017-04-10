Preparing for Passover
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfirmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which bemore
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for nemore
Notes are seen placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, as people clear space more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holidaymore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the city of Ashdod, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Amir Cmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparationmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sort their cooking utensils at they dip them in boiling water to remove remains of lmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries boxes with oranges at a food distribution center providing food products more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man heats part of a gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparationmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men grind wheat to prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during themore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holidaymore
