版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 14日 星期五 01:10 BJT

Celebrating Holy Week

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 24
A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholicmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 星期五
A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
2 / 24
Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 24
An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (Thmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 24
A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
5 / 24
A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cromore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 星期五
A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
6 / 24
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusianmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
7 / 24
A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 24
Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 24
Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
10 / 24
A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
11 / 24
A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
12 / 24
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 24
An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 24
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
15 / 24
A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sundaymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 24
An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 24
Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 24
Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Camore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 24
Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
21 / 24
A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 24
A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 24
Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhoodmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

下一个

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

2017年 4月 13日
Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

2017年 4月 13日
New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

2017年 4月 13日
Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

2017年 4月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐