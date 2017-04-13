Songkran water festival
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silvmore
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, nomore
Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh more
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Kohmore
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silvmore
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silvmore
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Kohmore
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, nomore
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
