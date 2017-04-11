Dancing with the Irish
A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTmore
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irismore
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clomore
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilmore
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championshmore
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUmore
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the Wormore
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irismore
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. Rmore
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland.more
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clomore
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTmore
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kimore
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTmore
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublmore
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irishmore
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championshipmore
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clmore
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the Worldmore
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilmore
