New York auto show

The Star Wars Rogue One-themed Nissan Rogue is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Interior view of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Frontal view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
The Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
A man looks over a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that reflects off a floor surface. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Lyric, a border collie, walks down the ramp of the Nissan Rogue, Dogue edition. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Interior view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
The Subaru Ascent SUV concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Rear view of the Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Detail rear view of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
The plug-in version of the Honda Clarity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
The 2018 Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
