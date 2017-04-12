New York auto show
The Star Wars Rogue One-themed Nissan Rogue is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New Ymore
Interior view of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Frontal view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks over a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that reflects off a floor surface. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lyric, a border collie, walks down the ramp of the Nissan Rogue, Dogue edition. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Interior view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Subaru Ascent SUV concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rear view of the Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Detail rear view of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The plug-in version of the Honda Clarity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The 2018 Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
