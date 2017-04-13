Chocolate printed in 3D
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle afmore
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-tmore
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a three-dimensional shape more
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolamore
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, adjusts three-dimensional chocolatemore
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolamore
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-tmore
Gaetan Richard poses with the logo of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company after being printed by a more
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolamore
