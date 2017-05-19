A home for Siberia's orphans
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasmore
Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasmore
A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Sibmore
A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Sibmore
A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoymore
Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTmore
A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsmore
A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in centralmore
Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsmore
Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERSmore
Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberiamore
A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in cenmore
A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazmore
Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen imore
A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Imore
下一个
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.
Macron takes power in France
Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.