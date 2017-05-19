Yoga with goats
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, more
A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressemore
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottinghammore
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who saimore
A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Jamore
A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes more
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and imore
Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 more
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
