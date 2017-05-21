版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 21日 星期日 09:35 BJT

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Prince William and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Princes William and Harry outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, (BOTTOM L), as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews pose for photographs after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Maria Borrallo, walks to the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. REUTERS/Kirsty Wrigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
A general view shows St Mark's Church after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
