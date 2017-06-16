The month of Ramadan

Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

