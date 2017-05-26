版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 27日 星期六 05:25 BJT

Baseball for the blind in Cuba

Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in recent years, spreading to all corners of the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Stringer

Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in recent years, spreading to all corners of the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of orientation by sound. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The playersmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The players, who are blind or visually impaired and wear colorful blindfolds while playing, say baseball has helped them refine their sense of orientation by sound. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its lomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its location by the sound, during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at second and third base to orient runners. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ballmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ball has bells inside so that fielders can hear where it lands and scramble for it. First base is a beeping mat, and players clap paddles at second and third base to orient runners. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer

Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. There is no pitcher; the batter tosses the ball in the air and hits it. Fly balls are not allowed. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 19
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Memore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 19
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Strimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 19
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium,more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 19
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 19
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 19
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Strimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Sydney's festival of lights

Sydney's festival of lights

下一个

Sydney's festival of lights

Sydney's festival of lights

Visitors take in the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.

2017年 5月 27日
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

2017年 5月 24日
Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes...

2017年 5月 20日
A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

2017年 5月 20日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐