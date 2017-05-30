Ramadan in New Jersey
Egyptian-American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
Hager Elhariry, 24, points at lights falling on her father Mahmoud's face as the family await to break the fasmore
Egyptian American Muslim members of the Elhariry family (L-R) daughter Hager, 24, father Mahmoud and mother Famore
Muslim members of the Elhariry family (L-R) mother Faten Oda, daughter Hager, 24, and father Mahmoud break themore
Faten Oda carries Egyptian meamar rice as members of the Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family and their frmore
Mahmoud Elhariry (C) leads the Maghrib sunset prayer as his friend Ali Ghonaim (L) and son Mustafa join in ahemore
Members of the Elhariry family (L-R) Shahenda, 19, family friend Hanem Ghonaim, 18, daughter Hager, 24, and momore
Shahenda Elhariry, 19, places a leg of lamb on the table as her sister Hager, 24, awaits the start of Iftar dimore
Hager Elhariry (C) high-fives family friend Ali Ghonaim as the Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family take pmore
The Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family takes part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Mustafa Elhariry, 29, speaks as the Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner. REUTERS/Amr Amore
Mustafa Elhariry, 29, departs from his family home after Iftar dinner to take part in Tarawih prayers at a frimore
