Surface of the sun
A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into more
Active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern's face. REUTERS/NASA
A massive solar eruption, more than 30 times the length of Earth's diameter, blasts away from the Sun. REUTEmore
A solar flare bursts off the left limb of the sun. This is classified as an X2.2 flare, shown in a blend of twmore
The sun emitting a significant solar flare, classified as an X1.8-class flare. X-class denotes the most intensmore
The Sun erupts with two prominent eruptions, one after the other over a four-hour period. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Smore
Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountamore
A large eruption from the sun. REUTERS/NASA
Magnetic filament of solar material erupting as a 200,000-mile-long filament rips through the sun's atmospheremore
A Coronal Mass Ejection unleashing an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and more
An active region on the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare. This image combines two sets of observations ofmore
The sun as seen from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
The sun emitting a mid-level solar flare, an M7.9-class. REUTERS/NASA
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partimore
精选图集
