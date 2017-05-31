Who will be America's next top speller?
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kodai Speich, 13, of Rockford, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Jmore
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Brendan Pawlicki, 10, of Shelby Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants sitting. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sakiusa Meador, 8, of Marbleton, Wyoming, stretches as he waits his turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Watching a competitor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Eric Gitson, 11, of Delaware, Ohio, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
