版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 05:25 BJT

Who will be America's next top speller?

Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
1 / 20
Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
2 / 20
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
3 / 20
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
4 / 20
Kodai Speich, 13, of Rockford, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Kodai Speich, 13, of Rockford, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Kodai Speich, 13, of Rockford, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
5 / 20
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
6 / 20
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
7 / 20
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
8 / 20
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
9 / 20
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
10 / 20
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
11 / 20
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
12 / 20
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
13 / 20
Brendan Pawlicki, 10, of Shelby Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Brendan Pawlicki, 10, of Shelby Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Brendan Pawlicki, 10, of Shelby Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
14 / 20
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
15 / 20
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
16 / 20
Contestants sitting. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants sitting. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Contestants sitting. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
17 / 20
Sakiusa Meador, 8, of Marbleton, Wyoming, stretches as he waits his turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sakiusa Meador, 8, of Marbleton, Wyoming, stretches as he waits his turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Sakiusa Meador, 8, of Marbleton, Wyoming, stretches as he waits his turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
18 / 20
Watching a competitor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Watching a competitor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Watching a competitor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
19 / 20
Eric Gitson, 11, of Delaware, Ohio, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Eric Gitson, 11, of Delaware, Ohio, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Eric Gitson, 11, of Delaware, Ohio, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
20 / 20
