版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 21:00 BJT

Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of consonants and vowels, correctly spelling the word marocain, a dress fabric made of warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns, to win the spelling bee. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Nationalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Vinay took home a $40,000 cash prize after 12 hours of picking her way along a precarious lifeline of consonants and vowels, correctly spelling the word marocain, a dress fabric made of warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns, to win the spelling bee. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Close
1 / 21
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far it would go," Vinay said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amazing" after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round. "It was just fun to see how far it would go," Vinay said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 21
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay Sreekumar said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it into her college account. "She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay Sreekumar said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 21
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round. In the end, Rajeev misspelled the word marram before Vinay spelled two words correctly to win the bee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers wemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers went back and forth for about 45 minutes, peeling off word after word in tense competition of spelling prowess. Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round. In the end, Rajeev misspelled the word marram before Vinay spelled two words correctly to win the bee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
4 / 21
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from eamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 21
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others hung on by correctly spelling catafalque, outarde and chryselephantine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over wordmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over words including Corriedale, toreutics, cleidoic and panettone, weeding down the field headed for the finish of the 90th national Bee. Others hung on by correctly spelling catafalque, outarde and chryselephantine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 21
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
7 / 21
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from the competition late on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 21
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 21
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 21
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 21
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 21
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 21
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 21
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 21
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 21
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 21
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 21
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 21
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 21
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

下一个

Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

Revellers take part in Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival.

2017年 6月 2日
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes, including old washing machines, refrigerators, car engines, beer kegs and a microwave, found along roads in rural areas of...

2017年 6月 1日
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

2017年 6月 1日
Baseball for the blind in Cuba

Baseball for the blind in Cuba

The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version of blind baseball after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in...

2017年 5月 27日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐