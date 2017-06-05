In the face of nature
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUmore
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Strmore
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lakemore
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. Chmore
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 2more
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan more
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campinamore
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. more
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. more
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017.more
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy comore
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Wintermore
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUmore
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at thmore
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlomore
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tymore
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central Lomore
