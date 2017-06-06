Urban farming in Brooklyn
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot more
Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an investment banker working on spreadsheets. Now, he blasts rappermore
Groszyk, a Harvard graduate, is one of 10 "entrepreneurial farmers" selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban more
For 12 months, farmers like Paul Philpott each get a 320-square-foot steel shipping container where they contrmore
Under pink LED lights, the farmers grow GMO-free greens, like this Tuscan Kale, all year round. REUTERS/Mike Smore
Groszyk, who personally makes all the deliveries to his 45 customers, including the offices of Kickstarter Incmore
"Literally the first day we were here, they were lowering these shipping containers with a crane off the back more
Tobias Peggs (C) launched Square Roots with Kimbal Musk, the brother of Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, imore
"If we can come up with a solution that works for New York, then as the rest of the world increasingly looks lmore
In exchange for providing the farms and the year-long program, which includes support on topics like business more
The farmers cover the operating expenses of their container farm, such as water, electricity and seeds and paymore
Groszyk harvests 15 to 20 pounds of produce each week, including Tuscan and Red Russian Kale, having been traimore
"It's really interesting to find out who's growing your food," said Tieg Zaharia, 25, a software engineer at Kmore
Nabeela Lakhani, 23, said reading "Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal" in high school inmore
Three nights per week, Lakhani assumes the role of resident chef at a market-to-table restaurant in lower Manhmore
The glow of LED lights emanates from the cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Apple developer conference
Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.
In the face of nature
People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.
Who are the world's biggest polluters?
China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.
Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee
The 12-year-old from Fresno, California won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after correctly spelling the word marocain.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.