版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 02:25 BJT

The felt bodega

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 10
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 10
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 10
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

下一个

Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

2017年 6月 6日
Apple developer conference

Apple developer conference

Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

2017年 6月 6日
In the face of nature

In the face of nature

People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.

2017年 6月 6日
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

2017年 6月 3日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐