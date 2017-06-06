The felt bodega
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERSmore
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
下一个
Urban farming in Brooklyn
"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...
Apple developer conference
Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.
In the face of nature
People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.
Who are the world's biggest polluters?
China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.