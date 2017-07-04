版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 02:21 BJT

Best of Wimbledon

Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
1 / 12
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand�s Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
2 / 12
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
3 / 12
Belgium�s Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA�s Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
4 / 12
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus� Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
5 / 12
Great Britain�s Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France�s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
6 / 12
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
7 / 12
Serbia�s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia�s Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
8 / 12
Germany�s Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France�s Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
9 / 12
Spain�s David Ferrer in action during his first round match against France�s Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
10 / 12
Russia�s Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland�s Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
11 / 12
Canada�s Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany�s Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
12 / 12
Germany wins Confederations Cup

下一个

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 7月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 6月 27日
Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

2017年 6月 21日
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

