Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
