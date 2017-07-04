Best of Tour de France
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish linemore
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more
Team Sunweb rider Michael Matthews of Australia and Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia sprint towardmore
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain competes during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel,more
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, more
Riders crash before the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTEmore
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tesmore
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains,more
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittelmore
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-more
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany wins the stage during Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Limore
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hmore
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
下一个
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
精选图集
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.