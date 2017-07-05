版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 21:16 BJT

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 19
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
2 / 19
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
3 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
4 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
7 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
8 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 19
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
13 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
18 / 19
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Flooding in China

Flooding in China

下一个

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

2017年 7月 5日
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

2017年 7月 5日
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

2017年 7月 4日
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 7月 3日

精选图集

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐