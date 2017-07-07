Running of the bulls
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pammore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REmore
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner sprints alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is seen through the legs of bulls sprinting towards the bullring during the first running of the bullmore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People stand on balconies as they watch the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona. REUTERS/Smore
A reveller sleeps on the street after the first run of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller urinates surrounded by trash before the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners fall alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs during a bullfight. REUTERS/Josebmore
An anti-bullfighting protester with "Torture, Boycott Bullfighting" written on him is led away after interruptmore
A girl laughs in front of a "cabezudo" (big head) during San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Paramore
A runner summersaults during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
Giant-headed figures, known as Kilikis, parade on the street on Saint Fermin's day. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy more
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin more
A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincemore
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Elomore
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susanmore
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
