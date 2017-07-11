Running of the bulls
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vermore
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the tmore
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festimore
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxamore
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wmore
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincenmore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bullmore
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vermore
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Almore
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REmore
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonsmore
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wemore
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REmore
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
