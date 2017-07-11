版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 12日 星期三 03:16 BJT

Running of the bulls

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 30
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 30
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 30
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 30
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 30
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 30
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 30
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 30
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
9 / 30
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 30
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 30
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 30
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
13 / 30
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 30
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
15 / 30
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
17 / 30
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bullmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
18 / 30
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
19 / 30
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 30
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Almore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 30
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Emore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
22 / 30
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 30
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
25 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent Wemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
26 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 30
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
28 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
29 / 30
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

下一个

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.

2017年 7月 11日
Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

2017年 7月 11日
Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

2017年 7月 11日
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

2017年 7月 10日

精选图集

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐