版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 11日 星期二 00:20 BJT

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second daymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Seven-year-old Kelly Dee, who is Navajo Hopi, competes in junior girls' fancy shawl category on the second day of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 24
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. According to the organizers, "A pow wow is a gathering of Indian Nations in a common circle of friendship." Over 100 dancers competed at the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 24
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the firstmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 24
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led into the arena by a tribal elder or veteran carrying a staff of eagle feathers. The eagle feather staff is the universal symbol and 'flag' of Indian people throughout North America." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Narciso Toledo, from Jemez, carries the Eagle Staff in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers say "a pow wow usually begins with a Grand Entry of the dancers. All participants dance into the circle in their respective categories, led into the arena by a tribal elder or veteran carrying a staff of eagle feathers. The eagle feather staff is the universal symbol and 'flag' of Indian people throughout North America." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken dances; and the women, the traditional, fancy shawl, and jingle dress dances. The traditional dance style can sometimes be separated or combined into a Northern and Southern dance style. Age categories include: Golden, Adult, Teens, Juniors, and sometimes Tiny Tots." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition formore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. Organizers explain: "The dance competition for women and men is broken down by age group and dance style. These include for men, the traditional, fancy, grass, and most recently, chicken dances; and the women, the traditional, fancy shawl, and jingle dress dances. The traditional dance style can sometimes be separated or combined into a Northern and Southern dance style. Age categories include: Golden, Adult, Teens, Juniors, and sometimes Tiny Tots." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Women's Golden Age competitors take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 24
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape and apron trimmed with fringes and beadwork. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men'smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Monty Walters, a Navajo Northern traditional competitor, waits for the Grand Entry on the opening night. Men's fancy dancers can be recognized by the large double feather bustles worn on their backs. The fancy dancer typically wears a colorful cape and apron trimmed with fringes and beadwork. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of porcupine quills and/or deer tail hair, or a feather headdress. These dancers carry staffs and shields as they represent the older style of dances of their fathers and grandfathers from the Northern Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear fullmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of porcupine quills and/or deer tail hair, or a feather headdress. These dancers carry staffs and shields as they represent the older style of dances of their fathers and grandfathers from the Northern Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 24
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately embroidered or decorated fringed shawls. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women'smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Seven-year-old Kerri Martin, who is a Navajo junior girls' fancy competitor, dances on the second day. Women's fancy shawl dancers are typified by the elaborately beaded capes, moccasins, and leggings. These are complemented by intricately embroidered or decorated fringed shawls. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Thirteen-year-old Nizhoni Stencil, who is Navajo, and twelve-year-old Tasia Pecos, who is Jemez, prepare for the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 24
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, gets his hair braided by his cousin Justina Bruns in preparation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dylan Ashley, who is Oglala Lakota, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 24
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Sierra Pete, a Navajo women's fancy shawl competitor, sews the final fringes on her shawl in the back of her car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 24
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Nine-year-old Darrian Archuleta (R), a Pueblo-Southern Ute junior boys' traditional dancer, prepares. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 24
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Kaidon Draper, a Navajo teen boys' fancy competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A dancer's regalia is hung on a fence before the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Teen boys' fancy competitors stand before the judges after dancing on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 24
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Linda Sewell, a Lakota women's golden age competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 24
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Competitors take part in an inter-tribal dance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 24
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Dancers take part in the evening Grand Entry on the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 24
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A competitor waits for food. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Evelyn Martinez, a Taos Pueblo women's jingle competitor, takes part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

下一个

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

2017年 7月 10日
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

2017年 7月 7日
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

2017年 7月 7日
Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

2017年 7月 7日

精选图集

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐