版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 12日 星期三 08:00 BJT

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 10
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

下一个

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 7月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 6月 27日
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

2017年 6月 21日
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.

Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐