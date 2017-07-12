版本:
图片 | 2017年 7月 13日 星期四 03:35 BJT

Close-up of Jupiter

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo released on July 12, 2017. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
NASA's Juno spacecraft in orbit above Jupiter's Great Red Spot is seen in this undated handout illustration obtained by Reuters July 11, 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
NASA's enhanced-color image of a mysterious dark spot on Jupiter shows a Jovian "galaxy" of swirling storms in this image captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on February 2, 2017. Roman Tkachenko/Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
Jupiter's south pole is seen in an image from NASA's Juno spacecraft taken August 27, 2016. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is pictured in this handout photograph taken by NASA's Voyager 1 in 1979. The Great Red Spot is a massive anticyclone -- a storm three and a half times the size of Earth -- located in Jupiter's southern hemisphere. This image was assembled from three black and white negatives. Courtesy NASA/JPL/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 7月 28日 星期四
Auroras created by high-energy particles are seen on a pole of the planet Jupiter in a NASA composite of two separate images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Courtesy NASA/ESA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 7月 28日 星期四
Jupiter's north pole is seen in an image from NASA's Juno spacecraft taken August 27, 2016. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 星期日
NASA's Juno spacecraft obtained this color view at a distance of 6.8 million miles from Jupiter, on June 21, 2016. The scene was captured by the mission's imaging camera, called JunoCam, which is designed to acquire high resolution views of features in Jupiter's atmosphere from very close to the planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 6月 30日 星期四
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), in this NASA handout taken April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Three of Jupiter's largest moons are seen moving across the banded face of Jupiter in these images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope taken January 24, 2015. Jupiter's four largest moons can commonly be seen transiting the face of the giant planet and casting shadows onto its cloud tops. However, seeing three moons transiting the face of Jupiter at the same time is rare, occurring only once or twice a decade, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
Particle debris in Jupiter's atmosphere is seen after an object hurtled into the atmosphere on July 19, 2009, in these infrared images obtained from NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, and released by NASA January 26, 2011. The image on the left was taken July 20, 2009 and the image on the right was taken August 16, 2009. The impact and its after-effects can be seen as the bright spot on the lower left of the July 20 image and as the bright smudge on the lower left of the August 16 image. By August 16, the debris had been sheared apart to a larger extent by Jupiter's winds. A hurtling asteroid about the size of the Titanic caused the scar that appeared in Jupiter's atmosphere on July 19, 2009, according to two papers published recently in the journal Icarus. REUTERS/NASA/IRTF/JPL-Caltech/University of Oxford/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope took this photo, released on March 1, 2007, of Jupiter with Hubble's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 on February 17, 2007, using the planetary camera detector. Jupiter's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions appear in crisp detail. Circular convection cells can be seen at high northern and southern latitudes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI) (UNITED STATES). EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / 2007年 3月 2日 星期五
