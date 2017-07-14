Unlikely animal friendships
A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picmore
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chrimore
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/more
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, imore
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Provinmore
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jamore
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Anmore
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hmore
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 2more
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed bmore
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. more
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capmore
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. Rmore
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub more
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 mimore
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeamore
A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park more
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. Rmore
下一个
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers
Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.
精选图集
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.