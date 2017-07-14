Dancing under water
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest.more
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ona Carbonell of Spain competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
