Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares at FIRST Global's First International Robot Olympics in Washington. A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas. The team won a silver medal for "courageous achievement". REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares at FIRST Global's First International Robot Olympics in Washington. A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas. The team won a silver medal for "courageous achievement". REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The team from Afghanistan competes. "We were disappointed, and we were feeling bad, but now we are very happy that they have given us a chance to go," 14-year-old Fatemah Qaderyan said in Kabul before the competition. The reversal reportedly came at the request of President Donald Trump, who has been embroiled in controversy over his efforts to restrict immigration from several Muslim-majority countries. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The team from Afghanistan competes. "We were disappointed, and we were feeling bad, but now we are very happy that they have given us a chance to go," 14-year-old Fatemah Qaderyan said in Kabul before the competition. The reversal reportedly came at the request of President Donald Trump, who has been embroiled in controversy over his efforts to restrict immigration from several Muslim-majority countries. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks at the competition. Afghanistan itself is not on the list, and Team Afghanistan's robot had already been allowed entry to the United States. "We are so happy from the support of the Americans and Mr. Trump, and we thank them for providing us visas to allow us to travel and attend the competitions," Qaderyan said. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks at the competition. Afghanistan itself is not on the list, and Team Afghanistan's robot had already been allowed entry to the United States. "We are so happy from the support of the Americans and Mr. Trump, and we thank them for providing us visas to allow us to travel and attend the competitions," Qaderyan said. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. "I look forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls, and their competitors, to Washington DC next week!" Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote in a statement on Facebook before the competition. "These girls represent our world's future scientists, engineers, and innovators!" REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. "I look forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls, and their competitors, to Washington DC next week!" Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote in a statement on Facebook before the competition. "These girls represent our world's future scientists, engineers, and innovators!" REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The South Sudan team prepares to compete. The Afghan team competed alongside 157 other nations in the first annual robotics competition hosted by First Global. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The South Sudan team prepares to compete. The Afghan team competed alongside 157 other nations in the first annual robotics competition hosted by First Global. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The Australian team prepares to compete. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The Australian team prepares to compete. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks to compete. While officials did not comment on the reasons for initially denying the girls visas, the United States often denies visa requests from Afghans over fears that they will refuse to return home. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks to compete. While officials did not comment on the reasons for initially denying the girls visas, the United States often denies visa requests from Afghans over fears that they will refuse to return home. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. Members of the team said they see the competition as a chance to help improve conditions in Afghanistan, where women and girls often face significant limitations in public and private life. "Afghanistan is a war-torn country where it is difficult for women to improve," said 15-year-old Lida Azizi. "But now this is a big chance for us to attend in the competitions and also it�s good for our country." REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. Members of the team said they see the competition as a chance to help improve conditions in Afghanistan, where women and girls often face significant limitations in public and private life. "Afghanistan is a war-torn country where it is difficult for women to improve," said 15-year-old Lida Azizi. "But now this is a big chance for us to attend in the competitions and also it�s good for our country." REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A team from Turkey competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A team from Turkey competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The team from Lithuania competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The team from Lithuania competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Polish and Brazilian teams competing arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Polish and Brazilian teams competing arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
