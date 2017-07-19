Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares at FIRST Global's First International Robot Olympics in Washingtonmore
The team from Afghanistan competes. "We were disappointed, and we were feeling bad, but now we are very happy more
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks at the competition. Afghanistan itself is not on the list, and Team Amore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. "I look forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls,more
The South Sudan team prepares to compete. The Afghan team competed alongside 157 other nations in the first anmore
The Australian team prepares to compete. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks to compete. While officials did not comment on the reasons for initiamore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. Members of the team said they see the competition as a chance to more
A team from Turkey competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The team from Lithuania competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Polish and Brazilian teams competing arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. REUTERS/Jamore
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.more
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.more
下一个
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
精选图集
President Trump's first six months
Our defining images from the first six months of the Trump presidency.
Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits protesters during clashes at an anti-Maduro rally in Caracas.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.