Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
