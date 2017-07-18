Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinmore
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/Davmore
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
下一个
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising...
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
精选图集
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.