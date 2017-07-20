版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 21日 星期五 01:35 BJT

Toilet paper brides

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 17
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

下一个

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

2017年 7月 20日
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2017年 7月 19日
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...

2017年 7月 18日
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

2017年 7月 17日

精选图集

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Wildfires rage across California

Wildfires rage across California

Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year earlier.

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

A recently-widowed Cambodian woman believes a newborn calf is the reincarnation of her husband who died unexpectedly just over a year ago.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐