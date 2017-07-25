版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 26日 星期三 06:55 BJT

From Russia with love

A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2016年 8月 20日 星期六
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
