版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 27日 星期四 03:40 BJT

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming fammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 10
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralpmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
4 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
5 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
6 / 10
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

下一个

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

2017年 7月 26日
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

2017年 7月 26日
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

2017年 7月 26日
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

2017年 7月 26日

精选图集

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas 'summer camp'

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐