Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming fammore
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERmore
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralpmore
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.more
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
下一个
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.
Santa's summer vacation
Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
精选图集
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.