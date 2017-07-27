Chinese opera revisits Long March
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for thmore
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long mamore
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final drmore
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir more
下一个
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
精选图集
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.