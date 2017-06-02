Who are the world's biggest polluters?
1: China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, according to the most recent data from the Glomore
2: The United States is second, with about 5,414 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. more
3: India emits about 2,274 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Arko Datta
4: The Russian Federation emits about 1,617 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
5: Japan emits about 1,237 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
6: Germany emits about 798 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/File
7: Iran emits about 648 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
8: Saudi Arabia emits about 601 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji
9: South Korea emits about 592 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
10: Canada emits about 557 million metric tons per year. Source: http://bit.ly/2fNItbR REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber