The Lewinsky scandal

<p>President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in November 1995. REUTERS/Handout</p>

President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in November 1995. REUTERS/Handout

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in November 1995. REUTERS/Handout

<p>President Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

President Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. REUTERS/File

<p>President Clinton and White house intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office with a note at the bottom reading: "To Monica - Happy Birthday. Bill Clinton". REUTERS/File</p>

President Clinton and White house intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office with a note at the bottom readimore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton and White house intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office with a note at the bottom reading: "To Monica - Happy Birthday. Bill Clinton". REUTERS/File

<p>A letter from Monica Lewinsky to President Clinton dated June 29, 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

A letter from Monica Lewinsky to President Clinton dated June 29, 1997. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

A letter from Monica Lewinsky to President Clinton dated June 29, 1997. REUTERS/File

<p>Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in January 1998. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in January 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in January 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>President Clinton denies that he had a sexual affair with a former White House intern, January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President Clinton denies that he had a sexual affair with a former White House intern, January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton denies that he had a sexual affair with a former White House intern, January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>Television satellite trucks set up near the White House as Kenneth Starr questions President Clinton regarding his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Television satellite trucks set up near the White House as Kenneth Starr questions President Clinton regardmore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Television satellite trucks set up near the White House as Kenneth Starr questions President Clinton regarding his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Monica Lewinsky in a 1997 photo. REUTERS/File</p>

Monica Lewinsky in a 1997 photo. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Monica Lewinsky in a 1997 photo. REUTERS/File

<p>A message on a building one block north of the Council of Foreign Relations building in New York ahead of a speech by President Clinton, September 14, 1998. REUTERS/Peter Morgan</p>

A message on a building one block north of the Council of Foreign Relations building in New York ahead of amore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

A message on a building one block north of the Council of Foreign Relations building in New York ahead of a speech by President Clinton, September 14, 1998. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

<p>Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky, leaves her home in Columbia, Maryland, January 24, 1998. REUTERS/Joe Giza</p>

Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky, leaves her home in Columbia, Maryland, January 24, 1998. REUTERS/Joe Giza

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky, leaves her home in Columbia, Maryland, January 24, 1998. REUTERS/Joe Giza

<p>President Clinton in the Map Room of the White House just before giving a nationally televised address to the nation where he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President Clinton in the Map Room of the White House just before giving a nationally televised address to tmore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton in the Map Room of the White House just before giving a nationally televised address to the nation where he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>President Clinton before he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President Clinton before he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton before he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>Bar patrons in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nation, admitting to a relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Bar patrons in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nmore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Bar patrons in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nation, admitting to a relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Independent counsel Kenneth Starr is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee November 19, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Independent counsel Kenneth Starr is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee November 19, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Independent counsel Kenneth Starr is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee November 19, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A newspaper headline about the beginning of impeachment debates, December 18, 1998. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

A newspaper headline about the beginning of impeachment debates, December 18, 1998. REUTERS/Colin Braley

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

A newspaper headline about the beginning of impeachment debates, December 18, 1998. REUTERS/Colin Braley

<p>A view of the House of Representives during a debate on possible impeachment, December 18, 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

A view of the House of Representives during a debate on possible impeachment, December 18, 1999. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

A view of the House of Representives during a debate on possible impeachment, December 18, 1999. REUTERS/File

<p>Democrats speak outside the Capitol after losing a test vote on their bid to censure President Clinton as an alternative to impeachment, December 19, 1998. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Democrats speak outside the Capitol after losing a test vote on their bid to censure President Clinton as amore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Democrats speak outside the Capitol after losing a test vote on their bid to censure President Clinton as an alternative to impeachment, December 19, 1998. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

<p>Monica Lewinsky leaves her lawyer's offices in Washington, July 28, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Monica Lewinsky leaves her lawyer's offices in Washington, July 28, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Monica Lewinsky leaves her lawyer's offices in Washington, July 28, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Clinton prepares for the State of the Union Address in the Oval office, January 19, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

President Clinton prepares for the State of the Union Address in the Oval office, January 19, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton prepares for the State of the Union Address in the Oval office, January 19, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Spectators line up in front of the Capitol for a chance to watch the impeachment proceedings, January 25, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Spectators line up in front of the Capitol for a chance to watch the impeachment proceedings, January 25, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Spectators line up in front of the Capitol for a chance to watch the impeachment proceedings, January 25, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist swears in the 100 members of the Senate as jurors to preside over the historic Senate impeachment trial, January 7, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist swears in the 100 members of the Senate as jurors to preside over tmore

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist swears in the 100 members of the Senate as jurors to preside over the historic Senate impeachment trial, January 7, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Senate pages carry boxes full of trial material to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment trial, January 14, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Senate pages carry boxes full of trial material to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment trial, January 14, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Senate pages carry boxes full of trial material to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment trial, January 14, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses senators on the second day of proceedings, January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses senators on the second day of proceedings, January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses senators on the second day of proceedings, January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky, February 6, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky, February 6, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky, February 6, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>Monica Lewinsky being sworn-in during her videotaped deposition, February 1, 1999. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Monica Lewinsky being sworn-in during her videotaped deposition, February 1, 1999. REUTERS/Handout

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Monica Lewinsky being sworn-in during her videotaped deposition, February 1, 1999. REUTERS/Handout

<p>The blue dress that Monica Lewinsky wore during a sexual encounter with President Clinton is shown as evidence. REUTERS/File</p>

The blue dress that Monica Lewinsky wore during a sexual encounter with President Clinton is shown as evidence. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

The blue dress that Monica Lewinsky wore during a sexual encounter with President Clinton is shown as evidence. REUTERS/File

<p>The vote of 55-45 that acquitted President Clinton of perjury on the first article of impeachment is shown on official Senate TV, following the roll call vote, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The vote of 55-45 that acquitted President Clinton of perjury on the first article of impeachment is shown more

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

The vote of 55-45 that acquitted President Clinton of perjury on the first article of impeachment is shown on official Senate TV, following the roll call vote, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House, February 5, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House, February 5, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House, February 5, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>President Clinton purses his lips as he speaks to the nation following his acquittal by the Senate on impeachment charges, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

President Clinton purses his lips as he speaks to the nation following his acquittal by the Senate on impeachment charges, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

President Clinton purses his lips as he speaks to the nation following his acquittal by the Senate on impeachment charges, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/File

<p>Monica Lewinsky is interviewed by talk show host Larry King, January 3, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monica Lewinsky is interviewed by talk show host Larry King, January 3, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 10日 星期六

Monica Lewinsky is interviewed by talk show host Larry King, January 3, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

