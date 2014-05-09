The Lewinsky scandal
President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in November 1995. REUTERS/Handout
President Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. REUTERS/Filemore
President Clinton and White house intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office with a note at the bottom readimore
A letter from Monica Lewinsky to President Clinton dated June 29, 1997. REUTERS/File
Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in January 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
President Clinton denies that he had a sexual affair with a former White House intern, January 26, 1998. Rmore
Television satellite trucks set up near the White House as Kenneth Starr questions President Clinton regardmore
Monica Lewinsky in a 1997 photo. REUTERS/File
A message on a building one block north of the Council of Foreign Relations building in New York ahead of amore
Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky, leaves her home in Columbia, Marylanmore
President Clinton in the Map Room of the White House just before giving a nationally televised address to tmore
President Clinton before he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win more
Bar patrons in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nmore
Independent counsel Kenneth Starr is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee November 19, 1998. REUTmore
A newspaper headline about the beginning of impeachment debates, December 18, 1998. REUTERS/Colin Braleymore
A view of the House of Representives during a debate on possible impeachment, December 18, 1999. REUTERS/Fmore
Democrats speak outside the Capitol after losing a test vote on their bid to censure President Clinton as amore
Monica Lewinsky leaves her lawyer's offices in Washington, July 28, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Clinton prepares for the State of the Union Address in the Oval office, January 19, 1999. REUTERSmore
Spectators line up in front of the Capitol for a chance to watch the impeachment proceedings, January 25, 1more
Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist swears in the 100 members of the Senate as jurors to preside over tmore
Senate pages carry boxes full of trial material to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment trial, January 14more
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses senators on the second day of proceedings, January more
Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky, February 6, 1999. more
Monica Lewinsky being sworn-in during her videotaped deposition, February 1, 1999. REUTERS/Handout
The blue dress that Monica Lewinsky wore during a sexual encounter with President Clinton is shown as evidemore
The vote of 55-45 that acquitted President Clinton of perjury on the first article of impeachment is shown more
President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House, February more
President Clinton purses his lips as he speaks to the nation following his acquittal by the Senate on impeamore
Monica Lewinsky is interviewed by talk show host Larry King, January 3, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
