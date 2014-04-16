版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四 03:59 BJT

Best of Banksy

<p>Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agemore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 35
<p>A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door omore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 35
<p>A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 35
<p>Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British mmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 35
<p>A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 2more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 35
<p>A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 20more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 35
<p>A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Missimore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 35
<p>A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martimore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 35
<p>A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Bmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 35
<p>A spectator holding a balloon looks at a projection of a Syrian refugee girl releasing a red balloon by artist Banksy, a rework of his "There Is Always Hope" graffiti to mark the third anniversary of the start of the war in Syria, at the Central House of Artists in Moscow March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A spectator holding a balloon looks at a projection of a Syrian refugee girl releasing a red balloon by artmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A spectator holding a balloon looks at a projection of a Syrian refugee girl releasing a red balloon by artist Banksy, a rework of his "There Is Always Hope" graffiti to mark the third anniversary of the start of the war in Syria, at the Central House of Artists in Moscow March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 35
<p>A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 35
<p>A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File

Close
12 / 35
<p>A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district inmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
13 / 35
<p>A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank tomore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 35
<p>A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough omore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 35
<p>A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGremore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
16 / 35
<p>A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File</p>

A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtiomore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File

Close
17 / 35
<p>Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London Decembemore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 35
<p>The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coneymore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
19 / 35
<p>A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in themore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
20 / 35
<p>Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
21 / 35
<p>'Cardinal Sin' a new work by Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

'Cardinal Sin' a new work by Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool Liverpool, Decembermore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

'Cardinal Sin' a new work by Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 35
<p>An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Bamore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 35
<p>A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 35
<p>Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File</p>

Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 20more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File

Close
25 / 35
<p>A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
26 / 35
<p>A television with a message on the screen is seen at an exhibition by Banksy at a warehouse near downtown Los Angeles in 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

A television with a message on the screen is seen at an exhibition by Banksy at a warehouse near downtown Lmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A television with a message on the screen is seen at an exhibition by Banksy at a warehouse near downtown Los Angeles in 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
27 / 35
<p>Oil paintings on display as part of a 2003 exhibition by grafitti artist Banksy. REUTERS/File</p>

Oil paintings on display as part of a 2003 exhibition by grafitti artist Banksy. REUTERS/File

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Oil paintings on display as part of a 2003 exhibition by grafitti artist Banksy. REUTERS/File

Close
28 / 35
<p>A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York more

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 35
<p>Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Pmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 35
<p>Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melvimore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
31 / 35
<p>A print by Banksy entitled "Flag" is seen in a London gallery in 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A print by Banksy entitled "Flag" is seen in a London gallery in 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenicomore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A print by Banksy entitled "Flag" is seen in a London gallery in 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
32 / 35
<p>An woman looks at Banksy's "Winston Churchill" during a 2007 exhibition in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

An woman looks at Banksy's "Winston Churchill" during a 2007 exhibition in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An woman looks at Banksy's "Winston Churchill" during a 2007 exhibition in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
33 / 35
<p>A woman walks past part of a set of six prints entitled "Kate Moss 2005" by Banksy during a 2009 auction in London. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons</p>

A woman walks past part of a set of six prints entitled "Kate Moss 2005" by Banksy during a 2009 auction inmore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

A woman walks past part of a set of six prints entitled "Kate Moss 2005" by Banksy during a 2009 auction in London. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons

Close
34 / 35
<p>An Asian elephant painted by Banksy on display at a 2006 exhibition in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

An Asian elephant painted by Banksy on display at a 2006 exhibition in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prousemore

2014年 4月 17日 星期四

An Asian elephant painted by Banksy on display at a 2006 exhibition in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

下一个

MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Highlights from the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

2014年 4月 14日
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards.

2014年 4月 14日
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

2014年 4月 12日
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Nirvana, Kiss and Peter Gabriel are among the musicians being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2014年 4月 11日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐