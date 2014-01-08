版本:
Putin, man of action

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a friendly ice hockey match in the Bolshoi Ice Palace near Sochi, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a friendly ice hockey match in the Bolshoi Ice Palace near Sochi, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) sit on a chair lift during their visit to the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) sit on a chair lift during their visit to the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are pictured on a boat in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are pictured on a boat in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev rest on a boat in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev rest on a boat in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture beside reindeers in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture beside reindeers in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin climbs on a climbing wall during his visit to the summer camp of the pro-Kremlin youth group "Nashi" at lake Seliger, some 248 miles north of Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin climbs on a climbing wall during his visit to the summer camp of the pro-Kremlin youth group "Nashi" at lake Seliger, some 248 miles north of Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

<p>Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) arm-wrestles a member of a sports club during his visit to the summer camp of the pro-Kremlin youth group "Nashi" at lake Seliger, some 248 miles north of Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) arm-wrestles a member of a sports club during his visit to the summer camp of the pro-Kremlin youth group "Nashi" at lake Seliger, some 248 miles north of Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends an ice hockey training session in Moscow, in this undated picture made available to Reuters April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends an ice hockey training session in Moscow, in this undated picture made available to Reuters April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Putin hit the whale with the darts designed to take skin samples while participating in a whale research study with members of the Kronotsky Biosphere Reserve off Russia's Far Eastern coast on Wednesday, according to local media. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Putin hit the whale with the darts designed to take skin samples while participating in a whale research study with members of the Kronotsky Biosphere Reserve off Russia's Far Eastern coast on Wednesday, according to local media. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. Putin, a judo black belt who has flown in a fighter aircraft and shot a Siberian tiger in the wild, plunged into the depths of Lake Baikal aboard a mini-submersible on Saturday in a mission that added a new dimension to his macho image. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. Putin, a judo black belt who has flown in a fighter aircraft and shot a Siberian tiger in the wild, plunged into the depths of Lake Baikal aboard a mini-submersible on Saturday in a mission that added a new dimension to his macho image. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits on the tree during fishing in southern Siberia's Tuva region, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits on the tree during fishing in southern Siberia's Tuva region, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) waves onboard of "Mir-2" mini-submersible on which he intends to dive into the depths of Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) waves onboard of "Mir-2" mini-submersible on which he intends to dive into the depths of Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a tranquilliser gun as he visits the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's far east August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a tranquilliser gun as he visits the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's far east August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin

<p>Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (L) watches President Vladimir Putin bowls in the town of Vilyuchinsk, on the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsular, September 5, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosty/Kremlin</p>

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (L) watches President Vladimir Putin bowls in the town of Vilyuchinsk, on the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsular, September 5, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosty/Kremlin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) instructs trainees during a judo master class at the Comprehensive School of Sports Mastership, conducted by Japanese judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita, in St.Petersburg December 24, 2005. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) instructs trainees during a judo master class at the Comprehensive School of Sports Mastership, conducted by Japanese judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita, in St.Petersburg December 24, 2005. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

<p>Russian President Putin (Top) a judo black belt performs a throw during training June 16, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE</p>

Russian President Putin (Top) a judo black belt performs a throw during training June 16, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves the Submarine "Archangelsk" as the crew salutes after arriving from exercises in port at Severmorsk February 17, 2004. REUTERS/Presidential Press Service/Itar-Tass</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves the Submarine "Archangelsk" as the crew salutes after arriving from exercises in port at Severmorsk February 17, 2004. REUTERS/Presidential Press Service/Itar-Tass

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin arm wrestles with Yulia Beganova during the celebration of local Sabantuy holiday outside Tatarstan's capital Kazan, June 24, 2000. Putin took an active part in mid-summer festivities in central Russia on Saturday, defeating the young woman at arm wrestling and retrieving a coin from a tub of fermented milk with his teeth. REUTERS/Itar Tass</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin arm wrestles with Yulia Beganova during the celebration of local Sabantuy holiday outside Tatarstan's capital Kazan, June 24, 2000. Putin took an active part in mid-summer festivities in central Russia on Saturday, defeating the young woman at arm wrestling and retrieving a coin from a tub of fermented milk with his teeth. REUTERS/Itar Tass

