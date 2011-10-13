版本:
Concrete jungles

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Tourists stand on balconies at a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, May 1, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo García

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A view of a residential building in Shanghai, June 10, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Laundry hangs outside a student dormitory at a college in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Public housing blocks at Ma On Shan in Hong Kong's rural New Territories, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A woman sits on her balcony (top right) in a tower block in west London, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A man walks along a common corridor of an old public housing estate flat in the Katong residential area in Singapore, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

National flags are seen hanging from balconies at a public housing estate in Singapore, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A construction worker makes final touches in a newly built skyscraper in Beijing, December 24, 2004. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A view of a building at the beach of Torremolinos, near Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

People listen to a pre-electoral meeting from balconies adorned with Basque flags and posters in Pasajes San Juan, Spain, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A man stands on his balcony in a block of flats in London, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A view of a residential building in Shanghai, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Workers paint the exterior of an unfinished residential building in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A woman looks out over the city as she stands on the balcony of a large hotel located in central Beijing, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

National flags, some of nations competing in the soccer World Cup 2006, adorn a residential apartment block in Berlin, June 12, 2006. RUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

An apartment complex for labourers who work at a shoe factory is seen in the city of Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Painted satellite dishes designed by German artist Daniel Knipping are set up at an apartment building in Berlin's Schoeneberg district, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A view shows a residential building in Shanghai, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

Doves sing in cages hung on the top of poles during a bird singing competition in Singapore, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

2011年 10月 13日 星期四

A woman looks out of a window of a building in Diar El Kehf, Algiers January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Farouk Batiche

